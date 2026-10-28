Danish champions comeback to beat Roskilde and book Cup quarter-final ticket

Danish champions AGF are ready for the quarter-final of the Danish Cup

AGF overturned a one-goal deficit to claim a 2-1 away win against Roskilde FC on Wednesday night to book their access to the quarter-final of the Danish Cup

AGF will be in the hat for the quarter-final draw of the Danish football cup competition. The Danish champions lived up to their status as favorites in the round of 16, defeating FC Roskilde—a side from the 2nd Division—by a score of 2-1 away from home.

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AGF manager Jakob Poulsen had made significant changes to the lineup compared to the weekend’s match against Viborg. As expected, the Aarhus side dominated possession, but Roskilde defended well, committing plenty of men to the back.

AGF created only one clear-cut chance in the first half. In the 26th minute, Colin Rösler found himself unmarked at the far side of the box and volleyed the ball toward the goal, but Roskilde goalkeeper Oscar Hjorth made the save.

Despite the goalless first half, AGF appeared to have full control of the match. It came as quite a surprise, therefore, when the underdogs took the lead on a counter-attack seven minutes into the second half.

Roskilde - AGF - Match Stats Flashacore

Roskilde moved the ball quickly up the pitch. On the edge of the AGF penalty area, Marius Uhd played the ball on to Mathias Veltz, who beat AGF goalkeeper Mads Hedenstad with a low finish.

AGF, however, continued to attack relentlessly got their reward midway through the second half, when substitute Frederik Emmery broke through to the byline and sent the ball across the face of goal, where Markus Solbakken scored from close range.

The Roskilde defense had finally been breached, and three minutes later, the match was turned on its head as Tobias Bech scored on the rebound after James Borgere hit the post.

Shortly after, Tobias Bech missed a golden opportunity to make it 3-1. This could have proved costly, as Roskilde had a chance to equalize with two minutes remaining.

However, Mathias Veltz’s effort went wide, and AGF escaped a close call.