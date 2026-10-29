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Copenhagen cruise past Aarhus into Danish Cup last eight

The FC Copenhagen players celebrate their win against FC Copenhagen.
The FC Copenhagen players celebrate their win against FC Copenhagen.Credit: Kent Rasmussen / Gonzales Photo / Profimedia

FC Copenhagen certainly did not underestimate 1st division club Aarhus Fremad when the former Danish champions qualified for the quarter-final in the Danish cup tournament thanks to a comfortable 3-0 win in Aarhus.

FC Copenhagen and manager Bo Svensson did not take Thursday’s away cup match against Aarhus Fremad lightly, fielding a strong lineup.

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Although Svensson made six changes compared to Monday’s 1-1 Superliga draw against OB, there were no surprise gambles or rabbits pulled out of a hat.

The visitors won the match comfortably 3-0, advancing to the quarter-finals, while Aarhus Fremad’s cup run came to an end. William Clem, Mohamed Elyounoussi, and an own goal provided the three goals in a one-sided affair dominated by the Copenhagen side, 

The visitors were without Robert Silva, Marvin Nasnas, and Thapelo Maseko, which limited their options on the flanks.

Aarhus Fremad - FC Copenhagen - Match Stats
Aarhus Fremad - FC Copenhagen - Match StatsFlashscore

Perhaps for this reason, Svensson opted for a five-man defensive line, with Rodrigo Huescas and Birger Meling pushed up as wing-backs, playing an active role in the attack.

Huescas provided the assist for Clem with a clever backheel inside the box as Bo Svensson's outfit made it 1-0 after 20 minutes.  It was Clem’s seventh goal for FCK in 140 appearances, though the defensive midfielder has found the net more frequently under Svensson than at earlier stages of his career.

Seven minutes before the break, Elyounoussi extended the lead to 2-0, firing a loose ball into the net following a corner kick.

FC Copenhagen forward Viktor Dadason missed a massive opportunity before being substituted. In the 71st minute, the visitors then extended their lead to 3–0 when the home side’s center-back, Alexander Ludwig, scored an own goal while sliding in to challenge for the ball, attempting to prevent a goal by substitute Maher Carrizo.

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Betano PokalenFC CopenhagenBo SvenssonAarhus FremadWilliam ClemMohamed ElyounoussiRodrigo Huescas

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