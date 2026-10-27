Narrow win against AB books Brondby place in Danish Cup quarter-final

Brondby are ready for the quarter-final in the Danish Cup tournament

Brondby on Tuesday night booked their ticket to the quarter-final of the Danish Cup tournament thanks to a 2-1 away win against AB.

There was plenty of support at the Gladsaxe Stadium on Tuesday night, but the home side, AB, failed to produce another moment of magic as Brondby visited for the Round of 16 in the cup tournament.

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The visitor won 2-1 in a match where the primary difference between the two sides was their efficiency in front of goal. The home team, playing in the second tier, held their own against their high-profile guests for long stretches and went down with their heads held high.

Brondby had made several changes to their lineup compared to last Friday’s Superliga match against Randers, and it showed. Their play lacked cohesion, and throughout the entire first half, the visitors managed only a single shot on target.

However, the breakthrough came quickly after the break when Filip Bundgaard feinted his way free on the left side of the penalty area and scored with a low shot.

AB - Brondby - Match Stats Flashscore

The in-form AB side pushed for an equalizer but struggled to create clear-cut scoring chances. Jermain Fernandes had the best opportunity when he suddenly found himself unmarked in the center of the box, but the winger’s mishit effort posed no real threat.

With just under 15 minutes remaining, Saliou Diop felt he had been denied a penalty following a challenge by Brondby’s Oscar Fenger.

The referee waved away the appeals from the furious AB player, and shortly thereafter, Fenger himself extended the lead to 2-0 following a counterattack.

AB were handed a lifeline when Soren Ilso narrowed the deficit with a thunderous strike, and "the Academics" launched a final offensive which, however, it amounted to nothing more than a couple of half-dangerous crosses.