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Midtjylland avoid Salah clash as Besiktas end transfer talks

Mohamed Salah battles for possession with Leandro Paredes of Argentina during the World Cup Round of 16 clash
Mohamed Salah battles for possession with Leandro Paredes of Argentina during the World Cup Round of 16 clashCredit: Ibrahim/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

FC Midtjylland won't have to face Mohamed Salah in the return leg of the Europa League qualifying clash against Besiktas as the Turkish club has pulled out of the negotiations with the Egyptian star striker.

Besiktas have been strongly linked with Mohamed Salah as the 34-year-old Egyptian is a free agent following his departure from Liverpool.

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However, Besiktas sporting director Önder Özen has now confirmed that the club has withdrawn from negotiations with the 34-year-old forward.

"We met with Salah three times, presented the project, and he also met our coach. We have chosen to withdraw from negotiations. The club has principles, and we cannot compromise on them," sporting director Önder Özen said at a press conference, according to the Turkish outlet Fanatik.

The sporting director further explained that Besiktas are unwilling to pay the sum demanded by Salah and his agents.

"We are not going to improve the offer currently on the table. If they wish to accept those terms, that is fine. There have been some unreasonable demands—especially regarding the agent's fee," said Önder Özen.

On Thursday, Besiktas face FC Midtjylland in the return leg in the second round of their Europa League qualifying clash. The Turkish side won the first leg 1–0. The match kicks off at 19:00.

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Europa LeagueBesiktasMohammed SalahMidtjyllandLiverpoolMohamed SalahFootball transfers

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