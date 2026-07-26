Besiktas are being left to wait by Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah after submitting their final contract offer.

The 34-year-old became a free agent after leaving Liverpool earlier in the summer, nine years, 442 games, and an incredible 257 goals after joining.

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Salah is now weighing his options as he rests following Egypt’s 2026 World Cup campaign, with Besiktas understood to be the most concrete.

Club president Serdal Adali confirmed to Turkish media that Besiktas are waiting for his answer to their final contract offer.

“We told Salah and his agent that we expect them to inform us of their decision shortly,” he said.

“Since our first meetings, we have evaluated every requested increase and amendment within the framework of Besiktas' interests and presented our final offer.

“The decision is now on the player's side, and we expect a response soon.”

It’s understood that Besikas are indeed Salah’s first choice, but he also has other offers, including once from MLS side Kansas City.