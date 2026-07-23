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Barcola update: Liverpool leading the race as they prepare to make offer to PSG this month

Barcola update: Liverpool leading the race as they prepare to make offer to PSG this month
Barcola update: Liverpool leading the race as they prepare to make offer to PSG this monthREUTERS

Liverpool are readying a bid for Bradley Barcola as they aim to replace Mohamed Salah this summer.

The Reds, who will mount a title charge next season, have already signed Spanish winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna in a £34.5M deal whilst defender Jeremy Jacquet has joined after agreeing a £55M move from Rennes in January. 

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However, after losing Mohamed Salah, manager Andoni Iraola is focusing on bringing in another winger as reports state that Barcola is the club’s main target. 

This is despite Paris Saint-Germain demanding more than £100M for the winger who scored three goals in eight games for France at the World Cup. 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the 23 year old this week, stating that Liverpool are the only side gunning for the winger who looks certain to leave the European champions. 

“Understand Liverpool remain the club showing most concrete interest in Bradley Barcola. 

“No truth in Barça links, #LFC deal depends on conditions for the exit as price will be set by PSG. 

“No talks over new contract so far.” 

Liverpool spent more than £400M last summer, twice breaking the British transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz and then Alexander Isak. If they want to snatch Barcola this summer they will have to splash the cash once more before the season begins in less than a month’s time. 

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World ChampionshipBradley BarcolaMohamed SalahLiverpoolPSGOsasunaRennesPremier LeagueFootball transfersLigue 1

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