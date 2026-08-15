Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Transfer News LIVE: Villa close in on Suzuki as Juve push for Martinez, Cancelo back to Barca

Man Utd end pre-season with AC Milan loss as Rashford returns

AC Milan's Goncalo Ramos (right) celebrates with Ruben Loftus-Cheek against Manchester United
AC Milan's Goncalo Ramos (right) celebrates with Ruben Loftus-Cheek against Manchester UnitedSERGEI GAPON / AFP

Manchester United's pre-season campaign ended with a decisive 4-2 defeat by Ruben Amorim's AC Milan in the Polish city of Wroclaw on Saturday.

Michael Carrick's side led twice, through Harry Maguire and Patrick Dorgu.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But they were undone in defence as AC Milan scored three goals from close range before Ruben Loftus-Cheek raced clear to add a fourth and give former United manager Amorim a win against his old club.

Saturday's match saw Marcus Rashford make his first United appearance since returning from a loan spell with LaLiga champions Barcelona.

United captain Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty for the second successive friendly, with Milan goalkeeper Lorenzo Torriani diving to his right to stop the shot after the Red Devils skipper had fired wide against Leeds in midweek.

Fernandes did at least provide the second-minute corner that was headed powerfully by Harry Maguire to give United the lead.

But Milan levelled after a defensive mix-up allowed Goncalo Ramos to break into the area and square for Samuel Chukwueze to roll home.

Manchester United were beaten by Milan
Manchester United were beaten by MilanFlashscore

United were awarded their penalty just before half-time after Koni De Winter tugged back Youri Tielemans, but Torriani went the right way.

United regained the lead after Dorgu seized on a loose backpass from Filippo Terracciano, but Milan equalised again when Chukwueze's wayward shot was turned in by Alphadjo Cisse at the far post.

Rashford, frozen out by Amorim and loaned out to Premier League rivals Aston Villa before his temporary spell at Barcelona, came on as a substitute on the hour.

Milan went ahead in the 68th minute when Chukwueze's cross was headed home by Ramos, and three minutes later former Chelsea midfielder Loftus-Cheek sprinted through for Milan's fourth goal.

Portuguese boss Amorim was sacked as United manager in January after 14 months in charge, with former Red Devils and ex-England midfielder Carrick, now in charge full-time, leading the club to a creditable third-place finish after initially being brought in on a caretaker basis.

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedAC MilanBruno FernandesHarry MaguireMarcus RashfordRuben Loftus-CheekGoncalo RamosYouri Tielemans

Related Articles

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Man Utd vs AC Milan: Where to watch as Mainoo, Martinez and Rashford return for Carrick

Gullit says Rashford "could end up being the best signing" for Man Utd this summer