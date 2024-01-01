Man Utd announce £50M Carrington investment

Manchester United have announced a massive investment in their training setup.

The Red Devils are set to pour more than £50 million into their Carrington facility.

Per The Standard and other sources, United will completely refurbish the men’s first-team building.

They are working with Foster + Partners, the London firm led by Lord Norman Foster.

“This project will ensure Manchester United’s training ground is once more renovated to the highest standards,” minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said.

“Lord Foster, a fellow Mancunian, has brought some great inspiration to the design, in conjunction with the Manchester United team and we look forward to seeing the improvement to the facilities but most importantly on the pitch.”