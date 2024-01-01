Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Man Utd announce £50M Carrington investment

Man Utd announce £50M Carrington investment
Man Utd announce £50M Carrington investment
Man Utd announce £50M Carrington investmentAction Plus
Manchester United have announced a massive investment in their training setup.

The Red Devils are set to pour more than £50 million into their Carrington facility.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Standard and other sources, United will completely refurbish the men’s first-team building.

They are working with Foster + Partners, the London firm led by Lord Norman Foster.

“This project will ensure Manchester United’s training ground is once more renovated to the highest standards,” minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said.

“Lord Foster, a fellow Mancunian, has brought some great inspiration to the design, in conjunction with the Manchester United team and we look forward to seeing the improvement to the facilities but most importantly on the pitch.”

Mentions
Manchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd adjust preseason after Ten Hag demands
Juventus set cap for Greenwood price
Argentina coach Scaloni reveals major plans for Man Utd winger Garnacho