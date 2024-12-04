Malaga teen Antonito puts Real Madrid, Barcelona on notice

Malaga teen Antonio Cordero has left the door open to a move away.

The exciting attacking talent is a target for Real Madrid and Barcelona this season.

Antonito is aware of the interest and won't shut the door on a departure from Malaga in 2025.

He said, “Right now I am at Málaga. I try to enjoy every day surrounded by my teammates and the manager, who always trusts me.

"I enjoy the moment and whatever has to happen, let it happen.

Antonito is now represented by super agent Pini Zahavi. A three-year contract offer from Barcelona was rejected last month, says AS.