Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Jose Mourinho changes Trent stance after Santander 'masterclass'

Simeone rallies behind Lookman ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel tragically dies following collision with goalkeeper

Rio Ferdinand says Man Utd should regret missing out on one Arsenal star: He's that good!

Most read on Flashscore News

Former FIFA chief says Infantino isn't eligible for re-election, members urged to act

Champions League LIVE: Barca beat Villa, United complete stunning comeback against Roma

Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel dies following collision with goalkeeper

FIFA to give members access to documents regarding scrapped World Cup sell-off plan

Mac Allister reveals pain over Liverpool contract snub

Mac Allister reveals pain over Liverpool contract snub
Mac Allister reveals pain over Liverpool contract snubADAM VAUGHAN / EPA / Profimedia

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has admitted feeling hurt after being informed last season that the club had no plans to extend his contract.

The Argentina international, whose current deal expires in 2028, remains determined to stay at Anfield despite uncertainty surrounding his future.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mac Allister has impressed under Andoni Iraola this season, scoring four goals, including three in the Champions League, while contributing one assist.

 He believes recent changes could reopen negotiations.

"First of all, obviously, I feel that affection from the fans, and that's something incredible for me. It's not easy at a club like Liverpool to be appreciated the way I am,” he told Argentine journalist Gastón Edul.

"I enjoy it a lot, and obviously winning a Premier League title with this club is something very special, something the fans don't forget. Obviously, we're in a situation where I have a year and a half left on my contract.

"Last season I was told that the club's idea was not to renew it, at least for now. And obviously, that was a painful, unpleasant situation."

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueChampions LeagueAlexis Mac AllisterAndoni IraolaLiverpool

Related Articles

Liverpool vs Fenerbahce: Confirmed team news as Dirk Kuyt welcomes Liverpool to Turkey

Iraola names 22 man squad to face Fenerbahce as Gravenberch misses out due to heel injury

Dirk Kuyt appointed as Fenerbahce's interim coach ahead of Liverpool clash