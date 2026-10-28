Dirk Kuyt appointed as Fenerbahce's interim coach ahead of Liverpool clash

Liverpool icon Dirk Kuyt will return to face his old side after becoming Fenerbahce interim coach next week.

After a perfect start to life in Europe under Andoni Iraola, Liverpool travel to Turkey next as they come up against Fenerbahce, a side that sits 31st in the league table compared to the Reds in 3rd.

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Fenerbahce have appointed Kuyt as interim manager following the resignation of Ismail Kartal after a dismal run of results, creating an interesting storyline and a welcome return for the Dutchman.

Scoring 71 in 285 appearances for Liverpool, Kuyt is unmistakably a club legend, and as he takes over the Turkish club's next three games, away fans will certainly give him a warm welcome on Wednesday night.

Kuyt’s managerial career has been a mixed one so far, with the former Liverpool forward experiencing both promotion success and difficult spells since moving into coaching.

He began his senior managerial career at ADO Den Haag in 2022 but was sacked after just five months following a poor run of results.

Next, the former striker returned to management with Belgian side Beerschot in December 2023 and guided them to the second-division title and promotion to the top flight in 2023-24, although they were relegated the following season

Then, after taking charge of Dutch second-tier side FC Dordrecht, he moved to Fenerbahce as an assistant coach in 2026. Now, he takes control of the club for what will be a brief period, clashing with Liverpool in what is by far his biggest challenge.

Kuyt will also face Goztepe and Corum FK in the Super Lig, with Fenerbahce trailing league leaders Galatasaray by six points.