Rio Ferdinand says Man Utd should regret missing out on one Arsenal star: He's that good

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand says his former club should regret not snapping up Arsenal's Ezri Konsa.

Arsenal agreed a deal worth around £51M for Konsa after talks with Aston Villa started back in July. In August, the England star penned a contract with the Gunners as several Premier League sides missed out.

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The 28-year-old had established himself as one of Villa's most dependable defenders, offering the ability to play at centre-back or right-back under Unai Emery, who valued him highly.

United had been linked with Konsa as they looked to strengthen their defence, but the Red Devils never made a move for him, despite their obvious defensive struggles.

After conceding 15 goals in nine games, Ferdinand spoke on his YouTube channel this week about how United should have made a move for Konsa, who may have been tempted to reject a switch to North London.

"I think William Saliba is one of those guys that you have to find room for in the team. He’s that good, he’s top. I said to my son yesterday, 'watch Ezri Konsa', because everything he does is efficient. That’s a great problem for Mikel Arteta to have.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if Konsa goes back to right-back once Saliba comes back. I wouldn’t be surprised because Konsa is top. He’s a top, top player and another one I thought Manchester United should have got because he’s a top player.

"He’s giving Mikel Arteta some big decisions to make and big headaches because he’s slipped in seamlessly and put in some big performances. What a signing he’s been for Arsenal."

Konsa has become a regular in Mikel Arteta's defence, helping Arsenal maintain an impressive run of results as they chase down the league title once more. Meanwhile, United are lingering above the relegation zone as their struggles continue.