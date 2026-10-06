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Lyon suffer Niakhate setback ahead of Lens and Palace tests

Lyon suffer Niakhate setback ahead of Lens and Palace tests
Lyon suffer Niakhate setback ahead of Lens and Palace testsANP / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Olympique Lyon will be without key defender Moussa Niakhate for Friday night's Ligue 1 trip to RC Lens after the Senegal international suffered a hamstring injury.

According to L’Equipe, the 30-year-old is also considered doubtful for Lyon's UEFA Europa League encounter against Crystal Palace on October 15 as he continues his recovery.

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Niakhate was forced to withdraw from the Teranga Lions’ squad during the international break and subsequently returned to Lyon.

The centre-back has established himself as an important figure for Lyon and is rarely rested despite the club competing on several fronts this season.

Niakhate has already made eight appearances across all competitions, including three Champions League qualifying matches.

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