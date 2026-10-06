Madueke exit would go against Arsenal plan as Juventus and Atletico prepare bids

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Noni Madueke is being linked with a transfer away from Arsenal
Noni Madueke is being linked with a transfer away from ArsenalReuters / Hannah Mckay

Noni Madueke is being linked with an Arsenal exit, but that currently goes against the club’s plan for the season.

There is reported interest from Atletico Madrid and Juventus, with both clubs understood to be monitoring his situation as his playing time has dropped significantly.

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Madueke has barely featured in the Premier League, with 23 minutes clocked across two substitute appearances against Coventry and Chelsea so far. The return to full fitness of Bukayo Saka has played a role in that, and his only start was a Carabao Cup outing against Ipswich.

That has inevitably led to questions about whether a player of his profile will look for a way out, particularly with the January transfer window approaching.

However, sources close to Arsenal have not been expecting his departure to become part of the plans.

Mikel Arteta is believed to remain keen to have Madueke available as an alternative to Saka and other players in his front line, and believes his ability can still have an important role to play across a season in which Arsenal are competing on multiple fronts.

Madueke joined Arsenal from Chelsea in July 2025 for an initial £48.5 million, with the deal potentially rising to around £52m through add-ons, and signed a contract running until 2030.

Arteta played an important role in convincing him to make the move, outlining his plans for the player from their first conversation.

Since joining, Arteta has urged him to take on more responsibility, and at times his direct style of play has been a crucial cog in the functionality of their attack.

That was evident last season when Madueke became the main alternative to Saka on the right and made a significant contribution as Arsenal won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final.

Madueke's domestic league stats in his career
Madueke's domestic league stats in his careerFlashscore

His position is different this season, with Saka remaining first choice and the emergence of Max Dowman providing another exciting option in the attacking positions.

Madueke has accepted that competition for places is intense, but his lack of minutes has also had an impact in costing him his place in the England squad. That could make January an intriguing moment if the situation does not improve.

But insiders believe the importance of his role will become more evident in the coming weeks and months and, for now, the expectation is that any approaches to sign him would be resisted.

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