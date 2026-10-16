Liverpool lineup v Brentford: Confirmed team news as Iraola faces Isak decision

Liverpool head off to Brentford on October 17th after a wild week for Andoni Iraola.

The Spanish coach suffered his first defeat Liverpool boss last weekend, as Manchester City overpowered his team late on at Anfield, to secure a 3-0 win after Ryan Gravenberch's red card.

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There was a strong response in midweek, as his rotated Reds team hammered LASK 6-3 on the road in Austria, but hosts Brentford remain unbeaten so far this season.

Liverpool v Brentford team news

Iraola insisted it was 'too early' to say if injured trio Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo would be back in time for this game.

Isak and Szoboszlai look closer to a return, and the pair could make the bench, but long-term absentees Hugo Ekikike and Giovanni Leoni are out until January with Gravenberch suspended.

Liverpool predicted lineup v Brentford

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Nyoni, Wirtz; Munoz, Koumas, Barcola.

Liverpool v Brentford kick off time

Kick off at the Gtech Community Stadium is set at 3pm in the UK.

Key stat

Brentford have an eye-catching record at home against Liverpool, with only two losses from five as a Premier League club, and they've scored three goals against the Reds on three of those occasions.