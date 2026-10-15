Iraola sets target for "very mature" Nyoni: Tactically, I think he's really smart

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has praised Trey Nyoni as he reveals how he can improve.

Nyoni is one of Liverpool's most promising young midfielders, and his recent performance against LASK in the Champions League has proven once again that he can make a real impact in the first team.

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Alongside Lewis Koumas and Rio Ngumoha, Nyoni is one of the club's brightest talents who could seriously give the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister a run for their money in midfield.

Nyoni is composed, intelligent and has earnt Iraola's trust since he arrived in the summer. Speaking after his excellent performance against LASK, Iraola told Nyoni exactly what he wants to see more of.

"Trey is a player that I think, being very young with not a lot of minutes in the first team, he's very mature. He understands the situations very well, he understands the game very well. Tactically, I think he's really smart. But he has to continue doing the steps in the right direction. I'm confident with him.

"He has been involved, I think, in most of the last games, but he has to keep this level of performance, of training.

"If he has to play as a six, as an eight, he has to play one minute, he doesn't have to play, he has to start and play all the game like yesterday – he has to be there, putting pressure also on the other midfielders," the coach added.

Nyoni is no longer simply an academy prospect waiting for a chance and he could start once more this weekend against Brentford, as Gravenberch serves his suspension he picked up against Manchester City.