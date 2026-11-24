RB Leipzig won for the second time in the league phase of this UEFA Champions League campaign, as they ground out a 3-1 victory over RC Lens at the Red Bull Arena in the clubs’ maiden head-to-head.

The six surviving members of the Lens XI that started in their 9-1 hiding against Como three weeks ago relived a familiar nightmare, as Leipzig roared into a 2-0 lead inside the opening nine minutes.

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Albeit fortuitously, Red Bulls captain David Raum fired in via a free kick near the D, and benefitted from a deflection that wrong-footed Robin Risser en route to the bottom-left corner. The goal came with extra personal significance for Raum, as it was only his second-ever Champions League strike, and his first since October 2023.

While Lens could do little about that, the second was down to rank stupidity, as Antonio Nusa pounced on a mindless pass out of defence from Samson Baidoo.

The Norwegian picked his spot with ease, though some blame could also be attached to Risser, who overplayed the ball in the build-up.

The remainder of the half saw Leipzig enjoy all of the meaningful moves, and though Risser was not significantly tested again before half-time, everything pointed to Leipzig making it seven wins from eight home games across all competitions this term.

RB Leipzig - Lens match momentum Flashscore

Nusa could have put the game beyond all doubt early in the second half when he jinked inside and tried to fire in at the far post from a narrow angle, only for Risser to parry the ball away. Lens finally started to press the issue after that save, and deflections wide - each from attempts by Florian Thauvin and Matthieu Udol - reminded Leipzig that they were still in a serious game.

But the momentum shift went up a gear when the latter halved the deficit on 58’, rolling the ball into the net after some slack defending saw Saud Abdulhamid break down the right via Thauvin’s flick-on and tee him up for the finish.

Only the linesman’s flag denied Abdallah Sima and Lens an equaliser just three minutes later, prompting a triple switch from the Leipzig bench. That stemmed Lens’ flow somewhat, and Christopher Nkunku nearly clinched the points when his headed effort drew a fine save from Risser, who tipped over the bar.

However, the hosts finally got their third when Nusa doubled up with almost the last move of the game, tapping in at the end of a lay-off from Nkunku.

That wrapped up a win that has moved Leipzig into the qualification zone ahead of tomorrow’s action, after what was curiously only the second win from their last nine games against French clubs.

As for Lens, they paid the price for their sluggish start, and despite a decent second-half performance, the Sang et Or remain outside the qualification zone, having now won just one of their last six competitive away games (D1, L4).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig)