RB Leipzig head coach Martin Demichelis has urged his players to rise to the occasion against Lens in Tuesday's Champions League encounter.

The tactician acknowledged the pressure on his side to secure maximum points but expressed confidence in their recent performances.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We know exactly where we stand. The pressure is on and we need the three points," Micho told the media.

"The most important thing is that we keep playing the way we have been recently. We put in a good performance against Manchester City too."

Despite the pressure surrounding the fixture, Micho believes his players are making significant progress and can capitalise on home advantage.

"We're making good progress and have the chance to show everyone what we're capable of in our own stadium. We want those three points," he continued.

"Lens have changed their coach several times, but we don't know whether that's a good or bad thing for us.

"They desperately need the three points too and will do everything they can to win here. They'll look to attack and press us."