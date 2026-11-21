RB Leipzig secured their fourth win in a row thanks to an impressive 5-1 win away to the struggling Union Berlin at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei. Union have now conceded 26 goals, which, at this point of the season, is a club record in a top-flight campaign.

Making their joint second-worst start to a Bundesliga campaign (W1, D4, L4), Union Berlin were desperate to find some form and to escape the relegation zone.

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The encounter started in a feisty manner, with three yellow cards shown in the opening 15 minutes alone, but it was the visitors who looked the most dangerous in the final third.

Indeed, following a brief VAR appeal, Leipzig were awarded a penalty in the 18th minute when Zeno Van Den Bosch was deemed to have committed a foul in the box.

Antonio Nusa then stepped up to smash home into the top-left corner and give his side a deserved early lead.

The goal added to the visitors’ confidence, and they were on top for the remainder of the half with almost 70% possession and nine shots on goal compared to Union’s three.

However, having lost just one of their last seven Bundesliga home games, the hosts were not going to roll over, and they found an equaliser against the run of play in the 41st minute when Michel Aebischer pounced on a defensive blunder to slot in a precise shot into the left side of the goal to ensure the two sides were level at half-time.

Match momentum Flashscore

Having not dropped a point when scoring first in the Bundesliga this season (W5), RB Leipzig were not about to panic, and it took just five minutes after the restart for them to retake the lead when Romulo found space inside the box, before firing in a fierce shot which deflected past the helpless Frederik Ronnow in the Union goal.

Despite falling behind, the hosts were battling hard, and a double change with half an hour remaining by Union coach Mauro Lustrinelli helped to inject some much-needed impetus for the hosts.

However, visiting coach Martin Demichelis responded with a double change of his own, and the impact was almost immediate when substitute Christopher Nkunku set up Brajan Gruda to fire low into the bottom-right corner and extend his side’s lead in the 72nd minute.

The hosts were unravelling, and they were further behind just minutes later when, with Union playing a high defensive line, David Raum released Rocco Reitz, who beat the offside trap to coolly slot home from the edge of the box and, albeit, seal victory for the visitors.

Key match stats Flashscore

With Union resigned to defeat, there was time for a fifth for the Red Bulls in the 89th minute when, following a silky solo run, Ridle Baku burst into the box before coolly side-stepping the keeper and rolling the ball into an empty net.

The win takes Leipzig up to fourth in the table and helps maintain their early title contention, whilst Union Berlin slump to a fifth defeat of the season and remain rooted in the relegation zone.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Willi Orban (RB Leipzig)