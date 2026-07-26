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Leipzig boss confirms 'anything can happen' in Yan Diomande exit saga

RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande.
RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande.Reuters

RB Leipzig are ready to play the long game over Yan Diomande's potential transfer exit this summer.

The Ivory Coast international is attracting interest from across Europe with fresh reports over a 'verbal agreement' on personal terms being agreed with Real Madrid.

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However, an update from Sky Germany claims no transfer deal has been reached between the clubs, with Real Madrid's latest offer for the 19-year-old way below Leipzig's £100M valuation.

Los Blancos offered £85.4M, which included £76.9m up front - plus £8.5m in add ons - but Leipzig are confident they can secure more with Liverpool and PSG still in the picture.

Diomande is under contract until 2030, so Leipzig are under no pressure during preseason, and his new head coach Martín Demichelis admits the situation remains wide open.

"He's still an RB Leipzig player, but in football, anything can happen."

Diomande is still easing his way back into action and he could feature against Leeds United on August 8th if he's still at the club.

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