Real Madrid have reportedly joined the race to sign RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande.

The 19-year-old has been linked with many of Europe’s top clubs, with the likes of PSG, Liverpool, and Arsenal all said to be keen.

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Now, according to The Athletic, Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Diomande and are in talks with RB Leipzig over a potential deal.

Diomande has made European champions PSG his priority, but the club seem reluctant to match Leipzig’s €130 million asking price.

RB Leipzig remain hopeful of securing Diomande to a new deal, with his current contract set to expire in the summer of 2030.

“Our clear intention is that Yan Diomande will play for RB Leipzig next year,” the club’s managing director of sport Marcel Shafer said of the winger’s future