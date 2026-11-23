Endrick is likely to miss between two and three weeks, Spanish media reported.
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Real Madrid face PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday. Endrick is also at risk of missing games against Alaves, Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao, Arsenal and Osasuna. Endrick has appeared as a substitute in Real Madrid's last four games.
He has scored one goal and one assist in eight appearances this season. Real Madrid are also without Ferland Mendy, Raul Asencio and Rodrygo Goes due to injury.