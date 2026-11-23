Real Madrid ⁠forward Endrick Felipe has been ruled ‌out with an injury to ‌his right ‌thigh, the club said ‌in a statement on ‌Monday.

Endrick is likely to miss ‌between two and three ⁠weeks, ‌Spanish media reported.

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Real ​Madrid face PSV Eindhoven in ​the Champions League on Tuesday. Endrick is ⁠also ​at risk of missing games against Alaves, Real Sociedad, Athletic ‌Bilbao, Arsenal and Osasuna. Endrick has appeared as a substitute in Real Madrid's last four games.

He has scored one goal and one ‌assist in eight ​appearances this season. Real ‌Madrid are also without Ferland Mendy, Raul Asencio and Rodrygo Goes due ⁠to injury.