Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo team news
Real Madrid are missing Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (thigh) and Raul Asencio (leg) are expected to miss out. Aurelien Tchouaméni (groin) and Bernardo Silva (leg) are also doubts.
Celta Vigo will be without Borja Iglesias (calf), Carl Starfelt (hamstring) and Miguel Roman (knee), who are expected to be unavailable. Alvaro Núñez (adductor), Jones El-Abdellaoui (knee), Ilaix Moriba (knee) and Ionut Radu (shoulder) are doubts.
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo predicted line-ups
Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Guler; Diomande, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe
Celta Vigo possible starting lineup: Radu; Rodriguez, Caceres, Alonso; Rueda, Antanon, Burcio, Carreira; Aspas, Duran, Swedberg
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo kick-off time
The two clubs meet at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for a 20:00 kick-off, UK time.
Form
Real Madrid: WWWWW
Celta Vigo: WDLLD
Key stats
Real Madrid have won 8 consecutive matches in all competitions and have scored 3+ goals in six of their last seven matches.
Celta have won just 2 of their 12 league matches this season and are winless away in the league so far this season.
The Sky Blues have scored a single away goal this term in five fixtures to date and are currently sit 11th in the table, boasting a record of two wins, seven draws and three defeats.