Real Madrid host Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu as they seek to track down league leaders Barcelona.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo team news

Real Madrid are missing Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (thigh) and Raul Asencio (leg) are expected to miss out. Aurelien Tchouaméni (groin) and Bernardo Silva (leg) are also doubts.

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Celta Vigo will be without Borja Iglesias (calf), Carl Starfelt (hamstring) and Miguel Roman (knee), who are expected to be unavailable. Alvaro Núñez (adductor), Jones El-Abdellaoui (knee), Ilaix Moriba (knee) and Ionut Radu (shoulder) are doubts.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo predicted line-ups

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Guler; Diomande, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup: Radu; Rodriguez, Caceres, Alonso; Rueda, Antanon, Burcio, Carreira; Aspas, Duran, Swedberg

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo kick-off time

The two clubs meet at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for a 20:00 kick-off, UK time.

Form

Real Madrid: WWWWW

Celta Vigo: WDLLD

Key stats

Real Madrid have won 8 consecutive matches in all competitions and have scored 3+ goals in six of their last seven matches.

Celta have won just 2 of their 12 league matches this season and are winless away in the league so far this season.

The Sky Blues have scored a single away goal this term in five fixtures to date and are currently sit 11th in the table, boasting a record of two wins, seven draws and three defeats.