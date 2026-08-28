KuPS discover UEFA Conference League opponents after draw

The draw for the league phase of the UEFA Conference League (UECL) determined that Finland's KuPS will take on six teams they have never met before in competitive football, and that they will welcome a legend of the game.

Mohamed Salah will be making the trip to Kuopio as KuPS welcome the Egyptian's new side Trabzonspor, while CSKA Sofia - the first Bulgarian side the Finnish champions have ever been drawn to play - and Gent of Belgium will also head to Finland.

Advertisement Advertisement

An away trip to Braga was not a kind one for KuPS given the travel involved and the calibre of opponent - the Portuguese side reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League (UEL) last season - while Keltamusta will also go to Bosnia & Herzegovina to take on Borac Banja Luka, and to Denmark to face Nordsjaelland.

KuPS will be aiming to at least match their achievement of last season when they progressed from the UECL league phase before defeat to Lech Poznan in the knockout stage play-off round.

As Veikkausliiga winners, KuPS began their European summer this season in the qualifiers for the UEFA Champions League, where they beat Vardar before defeat to Sabah Baku. That saw them drop into the UEL qualifiers, where they made a swift exit against Universitatea Craiova.

A UECL play-off against Shamrock Rovers was KuPS' last chance to secure league phase football for the season, which they did via a narrow 2-1 aggregate win against the League of Ireland champions.

KuPS' UEFA Conference League fixtures

The full list of dates for the fixtures will be announced on 29th August.

Home

KuPS vs Gent

KuPS vs Trabzonspor

KuPS vs CSKA Sofia

Away

Braga vs KuPS

Borac Banja Luka vs KuPS

Nordsjaelland vs KuPS

Follow the UECL this season on Flashscore.