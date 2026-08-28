KuPS discover UEFA Conference League opponents after draw

Mohamed Salah will be making the trip to Kuopio as KuPS welcome the Egyptian's new side Trabzonspor, while CSKA Sofia - the first Bulgarian side the Finnish champions have ever been drawn to play - and Gent of Belgium will also head to Finland.
An away trip to Braga was not a kind one for KuPS given the travel involved and the calibre of opponent - the Portuguese side reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League (UEL) last season - while Keltamusta will also go to Bosnia & Herzegovina to take on Borac Banja Luka, and to Denmark to face Nordsjaelland.
KuPS will be aiming to at least match their achievement of last season when they progressed from the UECL league phase before defeat to Lech Poznan in the knockout stage play-off round.
As Veikkausliiga winners, KuPS began their European summer this season in the qualifiers for the UEFA Champions League, where they beat Vardar before defeat to Sabah Baku. That saw them drop into the UEL qualifiers, where they made a swift exit against Universitatea Craiova.
A UECL play-off against Shamrock Rovers was KuPS' last chance to secure league phase football for the season, which they did via a narrow 2-1 aggregate win against the League of Ireland champions.
KuPS' UEFA Conference League fixtures
The full list of dates for the fixtures will be announced on 29th August.
Home
KuPS vs Gent
KuPS vs Trabzonspor
KuPS vs CSKA Sofia
Away
Braga vs KuPS
Borac Banja Luka vs KuPS
Nordsjaelland vs KuPS
Follow the UECL this season on Flashscore.