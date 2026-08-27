FC Nordsjaelland seal Conference League progress after huge drama against St. Gallen

FC Nordsjaelland on Thursday night booked a 3-2 win against Swiss outfit FC St. Gallen in the second leg of their qualifying clash in the Conference League. FC Nordsjaelland had won the first leg 1-0 and are now ready for the league phase in the tournament.

FC Nordsjaelland have made a fantastic start to the season, and on Thursday evening, the club ensured they will have a busy schedule in the coming months.

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The team from North Zealand won 3–2 away against St. Gallen, securing a spot in the European autumn campaign of the Conference League with a 4–2 aggregate victory.

The Swiss side actually put in a solid performance, but the visitors ruthlessly capitalized on two counter-attacks, putting the hosts under heavy pressure by taking the lead twice.

St. Gallen responded quickly on both occasions, but Mihailo Stevanovic dashed Swiss hopes when he received his second yellow card and was sent off shortly before halftime.

From that point on, FCN remained in control and clinched the aggregate victory. FC Nordsjaelland last appeared in a major European competition during the 2023/24 season, when the club participated in the Conference League group stage. On that occasion, the team finished third in their group and were eliminated.

St. Gallen - FC Nordsjaelland Flashare

In Thursday's match, FCN broke the deadlock just under fifteen minutes in. Ibrahim Adel reached the byline following a counter-attack and swept the ball across the face of the goal, where Juho Lähteenmäki steered it over the line. Just a minute later, however, trouble struck at the other end. Justin Janssen handled the ball inside his own penalty area, and following an absurd VAR check—during which the monitor initially failed to work—Lukas Görtler scored from the resulting penalty.

The visitors regained the lead in the 24th minute. During another counter-attack, Prince Amoako Junior received the ball near the halfway line and drove forward; upon reaching a spot two or three meters outside the box, he took a shot and beat the Swiss goalkeeper.

But St. Gallen struck back quickly once more. Four minutes after the goal that made it 2–1, Aliou Balde was afforded far too much time and space inside the box, scoring via the inside of the post.

As the second half progressed, it became evident that St. Gallen was increasingly running out of steam, and the Danes created several good opportunities to put the game to bed.

The decisive goal arrived in the 82nd minute when Hjalte Boe Rasmussen found himself unmarked inside the box, receiving the ball after it had been bouncing around among the highly attack-minded Danes.