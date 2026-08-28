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Conference League draw: Brighton, Ajax and Hearts find out league-phase opponents

Conference League draw
Conference League drawHAROLD CUNNINGHAM / AFP

The league phase draw for the 2026/27 Conference League takes place on Friday at 12:00 BST at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

Thirty-six clubs will discover who they will be playing in the first stage of Europe's third-tier competition.

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Brighton are the sole English side in this season's Conference League, qualifying for the league phase by dispatching Norwegian side Tromso in the play-offs.

Hearts are representing Scotland, making the main draw after winning their play-off with Rapid Vienna on penalties.

Who is in each pot?

Pot 1

Atalanta (Italy)

Braga (Portugal)

Ajax (Netherlands)

Freiburg (Germany)

Monaco (France)

Copenhagen (Denmark)

Pot 2

Midtjylland (Denmark)

Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)

Gent (Belgium)

Panathinaikos (Greece)

Pafos (Cyprus)

Brighton (England)

Pot 3

Lugano (Switzerland)

Getafe (Spain)

KuPS (Finland)

FC Twente (Netherlands)

Lincoln Red Imps (Gibraltar)

Borac Banja Luka (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Pot 4

Sint-Truiden (Belgium)

Brann (Norway)

Hearts (Scotland)

Kairat (Kazakhstan)

Trabzonspor (Turkey)

Universitatea Craiova (Romania)

Pot 5

Riga (Latvia)

Hajduk Split (Croatia)

Jablonec (Czech Republic)

Nordsjaelland (Denmark)

Aarhus (Denmark)

Inter d'Escaldes (Andorra)

Pot 6

Thun (Switzerland)

CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria)

Kauno Zalgiris (Lithuania)

Mjallby (Sweden)

Iberia 1999 (Georgia)

Egnatia (Albania)

When are the key dates?

Matchday 1: October 15th, 2026

Matchday 2: October 22nd, 2026

Matchday 3: November 5th, 2026

Matchday 4: November 26th, 2026

Matchday 5: December 10th, 2026

Matchday 6: December 17th, 2026

Knockout phase play-offs: February 19th and 26th, 2026

Round of 16: March 12th and 19th, 2026

Quarter-finals: April 9th and 16th, 2026

Semi-finals: April 30th and May 7th, 2026

Final: May 27th, 2026 (Leipzig)

Follow the Conference League with Flashscore

 

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Conference LeagueBrightonHeartsLincoln Red ImpsAjaxAtalantaBragaFC CopenhagenFreiburgGentGetafeKuPSLuganoMidtjyllandMonacoPafosPanathinaikosTwenteAnderlechtBorac Banja LukaBrannCSKA SofiaFK Kauno ZalgirisHajduk SplitIberia 1999JablonecKF EgnatiaKairat AlmatyMjallbyNordsjaellandRiga FCSt. TruidenThunTrabzonsporInter EscaldesAarhusUniv. Craiova

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