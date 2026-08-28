Conference League draw: Brighton, Ajax and Hearts find out league-phase opponents

Thirty-six clubs will discover who they will be playing in the first stage of Europe's third-tier competition.
Brighton are the sole English side in this season's Conference League, qualifying for the league phase by dispatching Norwegian side Tromso in the play-offs.
Hearts are representing Scotland, making the main draw after winning their play-off with Rapid Vienna on penalties.
Who is in each pot?
Pot 1
Atalanta (Italy)
Braga (Portugal)
Ajax (Netherlands)
Freiburg (Germany)
Monaco (France)
Copenhagen (Denmark)
Pot 2
Midtjylland (Denmark)
Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)
Gent (Belgium)
Panathinaikos (Greece)
Pafos (Cyprus)
Brighton (England)
Pot 3
Lugano (Switzerland)
Getafe (Spain)
KuPS (Finland)
FC Twente (Netherlands)
Lincoln Red Imps (Gibraltar)
Borac Banja Luka (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Pot 4
Sint-Truiden (Belgium)
Brann (Norway)
Hearts (Scotland)
Kairat (Kazakhstan)
Trabzonspor (Turkey)
Universitatea Craiova (Romania)
Pot 5
Riga (Latvia)
Hajduk Split (Croatia)
Jablonec (Czech Republic)
Nordsjaelland (Denmark)
Aarhus (Denmark)
Inter d'Escaldes (Andorra)
Pot 6
Thun (Switzerland)
CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria)
Kauno Zalgiris (Lithuania)
Mjallby (Sweden)
Iberia 1999 (Georgia)
Egnatia (Albania)
When are the key dates?
Matchday 1: October 15th, 2026
Matchday 2: October 22nd, 2026
Matchday 3: November 5th, 2026
Matchday 4: November 26th, 2026
Matchday 5: December 10th, 2026
Matchday 6: December 17th, 2026
Knockout phase play-offs: February 19th and 26th, 2026
Round of 16: March 12th and 19th, 2026
Quarter-finals: April 9th and 16th, 2026
Semi-finals: April 30th and May 7th, 2026
Final: May 27th, 2026 (Leipzig)
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