Kroupi targets Man Utd clash for Bournemouth injury return

Every Second Media, Every Second Media / Alamy / Profimedia

Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi is targeting a return from injury later this month after stepping up his recovery from foot surgery.

According to L’Équipe, the 20-year-old hopes to be available when the Cherries travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on October 25.

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Kroupi underwent surgery after suffering a foot injury in late July and has been working towards regaining full fitness.

The English Premier League will not take any unnecessary risks, although the Frenchman returned to the pitch this weekend, completing running drills and taking part in small-sided games.

His return would provide a significant boost after an impressive debut Premier League campaign in which he scored 13 goals in 33 appearances.

Kroupi will be hoping to rediscover that form once fully fit, amid growing expectations surrounding his development.