Arsenal tipped to break January transfer pattern after £100M star update

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is expected to bolster his squad with at least one significant signing in the January transfer window.

In 2026, 2025 and 2024, the Gunners opted against any major transfers in the winter market a the same time as their rivals were bringing in reinforcements.

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Arteta was frustrated in his summer pursuit of several attacking targets as Vinicius Junior signed a contract extension at Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid refused to offload Julian Alvarez.

Greece international Christos Tzolis did arrive, as Gabriel Martnelli, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard all moved on, and that Arteta short on forward options for the full campaign.

As per the latest update from Football London, Arteta is ready to revive his link to Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, despite the Frenchman being ruled out until November with an ankle injury.

Kroupi's debut season in English football saw him score 13 Premier League goals, and Tottenham could once again rival Arsenal for him, but Bournemouth are prepared to demand in the region of £100M for the 20-year-old.