Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man City trio tipped to follow in Rodri and Silva’s footsteps

Saha says the problem with Man Utd "is not the players" but is Carrick's slow style

Michael Carrick finally breaks silence on JJ Gabriel situation: He's a 15-year-old boy...

Man City lineup v Norwich: Confirmed team news as Maresca plans Rulli debut

Most read on Flashscore News

All you need to know about the 26/27 Europa League: Dates, teams & more

FIFA vice-president demands release of World Cup sell-off and Balogun files

CAF president confident that AFCON 2027 won't be moved from Kenya, Tanzania & Uganda

USMNT boss Pochettino calls up 16-year-old ​Sullivan, Pulisic & Balogun absent

Arsenal tipped to break January transfer pattern after £100M star update

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.Profimedia

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is expected to bolster his squad with at least one significant signing in the January transfer window.

In 2026, 2025 and 2024, the Gunners opted against any major transfers in the winter market a the same time as their rivals were bringing in reinforcements.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arteta was frustrated in his summer pursuit of several attacking targets as Vinicius Junior signed a contract extension at Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid refused to offload Julian Alvarez.

Greece international Christos Tzolis did arrive, as Gabriel Martnelli, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard all moved on, and that Arteta short on forward options for the full campaign.

As per the latest update from Football London, Arteta is ready to revive his link to Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, despite the Frenchman being ruled out until November with an ankle injury.

Kroupi's debut season in English football saw him score 13 Premier League goals, and Tottenham could once again rival Arsenal for him, but Bournemouth are prepared to demand in the region of £100M for the 20-year-old.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMikel ArtetaEli Junior KroupiArsenalBournemouthFootball transfers

Related Articles

Sources: Bournemouth's Junior Kroupi could spark Premier League transfer battle in 2027

Could Arsenal’s lack of signings come back to haunt them?

Arsenal drew up 21-PLAYER transfer shortlist for 2026/27