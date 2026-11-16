Flashscore sources: Leipzig ready for Arsenal interest in €75M winger Antonio Nusa

Arsenal are interested in signing Antonio Nusa, but RB Leipzig are expected to resist any attempt to prise the winger away just yet.

Flashscore sources confirm Arsenal's admiration for the 21-year-old, with the Premier League club willing to pay around €75 million to secure his services.

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That figure is generally considered a fair valuation of Nusa, who has established himself as an increasingly important player for Leipzig.

However, Leipzig are under no immediate pressure to sell and are expected to prioritise their sporting ambitions over a significant financial offer at this stage of the season.

They currently sit fourth in the Bundesliga, with Nusa playing a major role in their campaign. He has contributed six goals and eight assists across competitions, becoming one of the most influential attacking players in their squad.

Nusa's recent ratings Flashscore

Indeed, their most recent Bundesliga outing against Augsburg was the first time he had failed to start a league or Champions League fixture this season, underlining the importance he has assumed within the team.

At the weekend he showcased his talent again, scoring a well-taken goal in Norway's 3-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Wales.

Arsenal are particularly attracted to Nusa's profile and believe he could bring valuable qualities to their attacking options. The idea of signing a player of his age, versatility and potential is one that appeals strongly to the club.

A January move cannot be considered entirely out of the question as Arsenal would be prepared to explore the possibility in the coming weeks.

However, there is currently a widespread feeling that convincing Leipzig to sanction a mid-season departure would be difficult, even with a substantial offer on the table.