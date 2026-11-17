Kenan Yildiz made his return to training with Juventus on Tuesday after being out of action since August with a foot fracture.

Juve posted a video on social media of Turkey forward Yildiz dribbling the ball at the Serie A club's training centre with the message "one step at a time".

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Italian media reported that Yildiz, who underwent surgery on the fifth metatarsal in his left foot in September, will return to the field for Juve early next month.

The 21-year-old is one of several key Juve players who have been on long lay-offs, with France international Khephren Thuram and captain Manuel Locatelli missing since September.

Juve are seventh in Italy's top flight, 11 points behind league leaders Lazio ahead of Sunday's home fixture with lowly Venezia.