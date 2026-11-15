New Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly keen on bringing USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie with him to Old Trafford.

Pochettino has the unenviable task of bringing the glory days back to Manchester United following the dismissal of Michael Carrick, just five months after his full-time appointment.

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It’s been widely reported that the club are willing to back their new manager in the upcoming January transfer window in hope of turning their season around.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Pochettino it keen on bringing Juventus midfielder McKennie to the club.

Pochettino knows the 28-year-old well from their time together with the USMNT and McKennie was a standout in the recent 6-0 win over Haiti.

McKennie also has Premier League experience having spent the second half of 2022-23 with rivals Leeds United.

The midfielder recently signed a new deal at Juventus, keeping him at the club until 2030, but it’s understood the Serie A side would be open to selling for the right price.