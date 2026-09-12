Kehrer leads the way as Ajax get back to winning ways against Fortuna Sittard

Ajax bounced back from last week's defeat against PSV by beating Fortuna Sittard 5-1 in Limburg, courtesy of a goal and an assist from German defender Thilo Kehrer.

Ajax manager Michel Sanchez handed two newcomers their full debuts after last week's 3-1 loss against PSV - Sofyan Amrabat and Thilo Kehrer replaced Davy Klaassen and the injured Aaron Bouwman, while Oliver Edvardsen started on the left wing.

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Away at Fortuna Sittard, who had their best start to an Eredivisie season in 40 years, Ajax took the early initiative and forced goalkeeper Matthijs Branderhorst into early action, with Tolu and Steven Berghuis sending warning shots in the first 10 minutes.

Fortuna's first big chance trumped all of Ajax's in the opening half hour, with Marc ter Stegen only just keeping Ole Romeny from handing the hosts the lead with their very first attempt of the evening.

Instead, it were Ajax who opened the scoring after all, with Julian Brandt taking on a clearance and firing it past Branderhorst with a ferocious drop shot in the 36th minute.

Jorthy Mokio had the golden opportunity to double Ajax's lead just beyond half-time, but the Belgian youngster hit wide off the mark in a one-on-one with Branderhorst.

Ajax dropped the ball following their goal and allowed Fortuna Sittard to get back in the game shortly after Mokio's missed chance - substitute Anthony Descotte picked up a loose ball after Ole Romeny tripped and placed it in Ter Stegen's bottom corner to level the score.

With Ajax picking up the pace again, Thilo Kehrer restored Ajax's lead by heading in a rebound of Tolu's bar-crushing header.

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Ajax gave Fortuna no room to get back in the game this time and doubled the lead via Davy Klaassen, who scored his fourth goal in five games by heading in a cross-goal pass from Thilo Kehrer.

The game was put beyond all doubt by Danish striker Kasper Dolberg, who scored his first league goal since January by tapping in a lay-off from Oscar Gloukh.

A stress-free conclusion to the game allowed Ajax to make it 5-1 on the verge of half-time, with Youri Baas heading in a corner from Viktor Tsygankov with just seconds to spare.

It was smooth sailing for Ajax in the final thirty minutes, reeling in their third win of the Eredivisie season. The Amsterdam giants can claim their fourth on Tuesday, when Willem II come to Amsterdam for a rescheduled round 3 match.

Check the full match statistics on Flashscore