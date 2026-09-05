Ajax-PSV preview: What the first huge Eredivisie clash of 2026/27 looks like

This Saturday, two of the best Dutch teams will go head-to-head in a fascinating clash between the reigning top dogs and re-emerging giants. Ajax and PSV are set to fight out an early battle to see who takes an early psychological lead in the title race.

Ajax and PSV kick off Saturday evening at 20.00 CEST Flashscore

The contestants

After a completely transformative transfer window, Ajax are ready to take the fight to PSV and compete for the title again. Technical director Jordi Cruyff and manager Michel Sanchez are the architects of a new revolution in Amsterdam, which saw 11 players join the record champions.

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Ajax have had a good yet shaky start to the season, staying unbeaten but conceding a lot of goals already - in nine games across all competitions, Ajax have conceded 12 goals, nine of which came in a four-game span in mid to late August. That said, they've only stayed unbeaten because of their goalscoring prowess, which has yielded 30 goals already.

In the other corner, PSV are rocking on all cylinders after a mediocre start. After a 4-0 loss to AZ in the Johan Cruyff Shield, PSV found a new gear and have steamrolled the competition over the last two weeks, especially. FC Groningen were beaten 5-1, then FC Utrecht were demolished on their own turf, falling 6-1 to the Eredivisie champions.

The key players

During Ajax's hot start, two men really stood out: German playmaker Julian Brandt and Nigerian target man Tolu. Both newcomers, Brandt and Tolu stole the hearts of Ajax fans in record time with strong early performances. Brandt has already scored three goals for Ajax and looks as good as ever, while Tolu's imposing physique helped him score four goals and assist another in his last three games.

Julian Brandt (L) and Tolu have been key to Ajax's good start Photo by PETER LOUS / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP

In the back, Marc ter Stegen is making an excellent impression, having been named to the Eredivisie Team of the Month last week after recording 13 saves and two clean sheets in his first three Eredivisie games.

For PSV, their full-backs have been nothing short of exceptional - captain Mauro Junior and Sergino Dest are playing lights out. Dest has already been involved in four goals in three games, while Mauro has been the reliable rock in defence that PSV have needed.

Up front, Ruben van Bommel has been playing the best football of his career this season, scoring twice and assisting once while being unbelievably impactful with his sprints and vision.

The question marks

PSV are dealing with several injuries this weekend. Newcomers Sami Ouaissa, Sam Lammers, and Mikkel Bro Hansen will all miss the clash with Ajax, as well as Dennis Man and Kilian Sildillia, adding to the long-term injuries of Jerdy Schouten and Alassane Plea. For Ayoni Santos, it is not yet clear whether he'll join the matchday squad after joining on Deadline Day.

Ajax, too, are coping with some injuries: Daley Blind, Rayane Bounida, and newcomer Simon Adingra will all miss Saturday's game. Manager Michel Sanchez also had positive news to bring during Friday's press conference: newcomers Sofyan Amrabat, Viktor Tsygankov, and Thilo Kehrer are all fit to play and debut against PSV.

What the managers said

Ajax manager Michel Sanchez

About the transfer window: “I’m absolutely delighted. We’ve got a squad with plenty of quality. We’ve selected players whose playing style fits in with our philosophy. That means they’ll be able to settle in quickly. It’s important that we get to know each other well and build a good rapport.”

About what Ajax needs against PSV: "We’re playing at home and have the fans behind us, but of course we need to show what we’re capable of. PSV are a very good team. We’ll be able to see straight away where we stand and where we need to improve. It’s great that we’re already able to play against a team like PSV."

About how Ajax can beat PSV: "PSV are strong up front; they’re good in one-on-one situations and have fantastic depth to their play. We need to weather their initial pressure and try to push them back. I think that’s the key."

Ajax manager Michel Sanchez René Nijhuis / Alamy / Profimedia

PSV manager Peter Bosz

About the transfer window: “We’ve done really well. We’ve got a good squad. We’ve got more players, that’s true. Some aren’t on the pitch yet, others have only just joined, but so far I’m seeing real quality. That’s what you’re looking for. I can’t help but be satisfied with how the transfer window has gone.”

About how Ajax and PSV compare this season: “That’s hard to say, as not everyone will be on the pitch yet. At this stage of the season, it’s harder to gauge how they’ll play, but we’re analysing them thoroughly as always, and we know where the opportunities lie.”

About how he analyses Ajax: “They've also signed some players last-minute. So it remains to be seen who will play. Last year’s team is no longer here, so we’ll have to base our preparations on the few matches that have been played so far. It’s clear that this is a different Ajax to last year. They play a more attacking style. We’re prepared for a number of scenarios.”

PSV manager Peter Bosz EYE4images/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Prognosis

PSV have gotten on the right track at exactly the right moment. Their last two games, against FC Groningen and FC Utrecht, were frighteningly good. They've given away next to nothing while creating an abundance of chances. They've hit their mid-season form early, which is a big warning to Ajax.

Because Ajax still really need to get a grip on their defensive issues. Way too often do they get caught in behind. Michel will be hoping that Sofyan Amrabat, Ajax's long-awaited '6', and Thilo Kehrer, who should replace 19-year-old Aaron Bouwman as a more experienced option, will bring some much-needed stability to that backline.

PSV are the slight favourites over Ajax Flashscore

All in all, PSV are still much further in their process than Ajax, though things are looking up in Amsterdam. It's likely Ajax will lose their unbeaten status this weekend, but do not rule out a positive result for the record champions, who've kept PSV winless in the Johan Cruyff ArenA since 2022 and haven't lost to PSV since October 2023.