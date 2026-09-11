Brentford suffer double injury blow ahead of Bournemouth clash

Brentford captain Nathan Collins will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium after suffering a calf injury.

The defender was forced off during last weekend’s draw with Sunderland and is expected to remain sidelined until after the international break.

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“No, he won’t be involved this side of the international break,” manager Keith Andrews confirmed.

“Unfortunately, he’s picked up a calf injury.

“He probably felt it a little bit earlier in the game and tried to play through it, naturally, like he would, given the type of character he is and being one of our leaders and our captains.

“So, no, unfortunately he won’t be involved.”

Mathias Jensen will also miss the trip as he continues his recovery.

“He’s doing well,” he continued.

“He won’t be involved tomorrow. Realistically, I don't think he'll be involved next weekend.

“We’ll see how he goes next week, but certainly not tomorrow.”