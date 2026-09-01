Simon Adingra and Thilo Kehrer to join Ajax ahead of deadline day

Ajax are making moves ahead of Wednesday's deadline day in the Netherlands, with Sunderland's Simon Adingra and Monaco's Thilo Kehrer set to join on a short notice.

Ajax have undergone a massive transformation under technical director Jordi Cruyff, with the Amsterdam giants already completing nine signings this summer window. Last week alone, Sofyan Amrabat (free transfer) and Viktor Tsygankov (€4M from Girona) joined Ajax.

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With the Netherlands' transfer window closing on Wednesday, Ajax are pushing to get more deals done and are reportedly set to sign two players: winger Simon Adingra from Sunderland and defender Thilo Kehrer from Monaco.

According to several Dutch sources, Ivory Coast international Adingra, 24, will join Ajax on a season-long loan with an option to buy. Ajax will pay a €3.8 million loan fee and can make the move permanent for €16 million. Ajax are reportedly beating RB Leipzig and AS Monaco to Adingra's signature.

Adingra joined Sunderland from Brighton in the summer of 2025 and spent the second half of the season on loan at Monaco. In 34 games across all competitions, Adingra scored 4 goals and provided 3 assists. The 24-year-old previously also played for FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium, where he recorded 20 goal contributions in 36 league games in the 2022/23 season.

The 29-year-old Thilo Kehrer joined Monaco from West Ham in 2024 for €11 million and has been a mainstay in the Monegasque defence, playing 99 games across all competitions for them.

The 28-time German international is allowed to leave Monaco and is reportedly also joining Ajax on loan, but without an option to buy. Monaco have given Kehrer permission to travel to the Netherlands, according to Dutch media.