Arokodare on target as Ajax hit Telstar for four

Ajax claimed a comfortable win over Telstar, beating them 4-0 in Velsen-Zuid after a second-half flurry.

Manager Michel Sanchez kept defender Youri Baas on the bench amid interest from FC Porto, thus giving Dies Janse his first Eredivisie start for Ajax since 2024. Oscar Gloukh started on the left wing ahead of Abdellah Ouazane, with Tolu as the lone striker. Newcomers Viktor Tsygankov and Sofyan Amrabat were not in the matchday squad.

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The match began with an uneventful first half hour, with only Steven Berghuis and Tolu registering shots on target, both of which Telstar goalkeeper Ronald Koeman Jr. stopped.

The ice was broken after 36 minutes when Davy Klaassen tapped in from short range after a corner, making it the 40th opening goal of his Ajax career.

Telstar made their presence known shortly before half-time when Ajax loanee Gerald Alders tested Marc ter Stegen from distance. Ajax looked to have doubled their lead just minutes later via Julian Brandt, but his goal was cancelled for offside.

Following a chance for Rui Mendes early in the second half, Ajax made light work of Telstar, starting with a goal from Steven Berghuis, who baited Tyrone Owusu and passed him to fire the ball into Koeman's far corner.

Tolu added a third to effectively end Telstar's hopes - Koeman passed it straight to Klaassen, after which Tolu got the ball from Steven Berghuis and blasted it past Koeman, who could've done more to prevent Ajax's 3-0.

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The struggling Marcos Leonardo added a fourth, tapping in a rebound after Ronald Koeman couldn't punch a shot from Ouazane away far enough.

Ajax continued their unbeaten start to the season with a comfortable win in Velsen-Zuid, which will set the Amsterdam giants up with a confidence boost ahead of the crucial clash against PSV in Amsterdam.

Check the full match statistics on Flashscore