Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man Utd legend David Beckham reportedly interested in buying iconic French club

Carrick lauds Mainoo after Man Utd’s emphatic Ipswich win

Everton maintain Grealish interest after Richarlison deal

Man Utd defender Ogunneye seals permanent Arsenal transfer

Most read on Flashscore News

Holders PSG face tough UCL League Phase as Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford

Flashscore sources: Everton still keen on Grealish after Richarlison agreement

Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool sign Barcola as Gakpo set to stay, Spurs make Mudryk enquiry

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Juventus star Kenan Yildiz undergoes foot surgery

Juventus underwent surgery for a fracture ‌in his left foot
Juventus underwent surgery for a fracture ‌in his left footDarren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Juventus attacking midfielder Kenan ⁠Yildiz underwent successful surgery for a fracture ‌in his left foot ‌on Monday and ‌is ready to begin ‌rehabilitation, the Serie A ‌club said in a statement.

Turkey's Yildiz ‌was forced off the ⁠field ‌during the season's first ​league game against Frosinone on August ​23rd.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Yildiz underwent osteosynthesis surgery for a fracture of ⁠the ​base of the fifth metatarsal in his left foot. The surgery... ‌was a complete success, and the player will begin his rehabilitation program tomorrow," Juventus said in a statement.

The 21-year-old is expected to be sidelined ‌for weeks, according to ​media reports.

Juventus, who ‌are coming off two wins in the league, will host AC Milan on Sunday.

Mentions
Serie AKenan YildizJuventus

Related Articles

Juventus in talks with Newcastle over loan deal for Nick Woltemade

Juventus eye Sarr loan deal after Tottenham exit request

Juventus ready to launch Joshua Zirkzee offer if key condition is met