Juventus star Kenan Yildiz undergoes foot surgery

Turkey's Yildiz was forced off the field during the season's first league game against Frosinone on August 23rd.
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"Yildiz underwent osteosynthesis surgery for a fracture of the base of the fifth metatarsal in his left foot. The surgery... was a complete success, and the player will begin his rehabilitation program tomorrow," Juventus said in a statement.
The 21-year-old is expected to be sidelined for weeks, according to media reports.
Juventus, who are coming off two wins in the league, will host AC Milan on Sunday.