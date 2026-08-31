Juventus star Kenan Yildiz undergoes foot surgery

Juventus attacking midfielder Kenan ⁠Yildiz underwent successful surgery for a fracture ‌in his left foot ‌on Monday and ‌is ready to begin ‌rehabilitation, the Serie A ‌club said in a statement.

Turkey's Yildiz ‌was forced off the ⁠field ‌during the season's first ​league game against Frosinone on August ​23rd.

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"Yildiz underwent osteosynthesis surgery for a fracture of ⁠the ​base of the fifth metatarsal in his left foot. The surgery... ‌was a complete success, and the player will begin his rehabilitation program tomorrow," Juventus said in a statement.

The 21-year-old is expected to be sidelined ‌for weeks, according to ​media reports.

Juventus, who ‌are coming off two wins in the league, will host AC Milan on Sunday.