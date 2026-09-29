Joao Pedro injury update: Chelsea striker sees London specialist ahead of Bournemouth clash

Chelsea star Joao Pedro has been seeing a specialist in London as he attempts to recover before his side face Bournemouth.

Pedro has been directly involved in six goals in the opening four league games of the season, scoring three times for the Blues as their main threat in attack under manager Xabi Alonso.

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The Brazilian international missed training after the draw at Stamford Bridge against Hull City and has since pulled out of the Brazil squad for the upcoming international break.

The Premier League player of the month for August has been seeing a specialist in London over the international break in an attempt to try to speed up his return to the pitch as per Standard Sport.

In the report it states that Pedro has been able to receive medical treatment from a specialist due to the time away from the Brazil side who have picked up a 1-1 result with Australia in his absence so far.

No decision has yet been made over his involvement against Bournemouth on October 10th as per reports and it will be interesting to see if he makes an appearance against the Cherries after 3 weeks of recovery.

Another worry for Chelsea is that Reece James (England) and Moises Caicedo (Ecuador) and England's Cole Palmer have also had troubles over the international break due to strains.

Chelsea could enter the Bournemouth clash without several world class players, hurting their chances of a win infront of an impatient Stamford Bridge crowd.