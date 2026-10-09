Alonso reveals Palmer, Pedro, Caicedo and James are all ready to face Bournemouth

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has spoken to the press as he prepares to take on Bournemouth this weekend.

Chelsea welcome winless Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge as they look to end a three-match top-flight run without success under Alonso whose side sit 10th in the table.

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The Blues are unbeaten in each of their previous nine Premier League meetings with Bournemouth and a win could potentially launch the side into the top six depending on results elsewhere

Caicedo, Pedro and Palmer all ready to go

Asked first on injury updates, Alonso spoke on several players who are ready to start against the Cherries. First on Moises Caicedo:

"Yes, he's ready to go. We have used the time with Moi to get him back fit. He's ready to go.

"Any team missing a player of his quality, his dynamic, we have missed him for sure. We are happy he is back and he feels better. We didn't want to take risks for Brentford, for example. He feels much better."

Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Reece James: "Yes, they have been able to train, some of them more than others. Marco Palestra as well. That was the plan. They have trained well and they are ready to go."

Jamie Gittens: "He's not going to be fit for tomorrow, that's the bad news. He's injured his ankle and he is going to be out for a few weeks."

Bournemouth won't be easy

Bournemouth boss Marco Rose is still searching for his first Premier League win as Cherries boss (W0-D3-L2), leaving them outside the relegation zone only on goal difference. Despite their poor form, Alonso believes Saturday's game will be tough as he suggests Esteavo could be handed more of a chance in the coming weeks.

"A tough test. So intense, high tempo game, so demanding. They know what they're doing with Marco and previously with Andoni. The core of the team is the same. We need to have a good game and we need a win.

"It's still early in the season. Este is feeling much better from the injury. He has played for Brazil, the context is different, but we know the demand of the Premier League. He will have his moments in some games and more minutes."