Chelsea lineup v Bournemouth: Confirmed team news with Palmer & Joao Pedro set to miss out

Chelsea return to Premier League action at home to Bournemouth on October 10th as Xabi Alonso heads into a key set of matches.

The Blues moved into the international break on the back of no win in their three previous top-flight games including defeats away at Arsenal and Brentford.

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The Spanish coach is still working to settle on his best starting XI at Stamford Bridge, after a mixed first few months in charge, and the Cherries have lost just one of their last six across all competitions.

Chelsea v Bournemouth team news

Joao Pedro was unable to join up with Brazil's squad due a knee injury, which will keep him sidelined for at least another week, and Cole Palmer is also struggling with groin issue.

Moises Caicedo, Marco Palestra and Emmanuel Emegha are still on the absentee list and club captain Reece James is only just back in light training.

Chelsea v Bournemouth predicted line ups

Chelsea XI: Martinez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Gusto, Lavia, Barco, Chavarria; Neto, Welbeck, Rogers.

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Adams, Cook; Tavernier, Christie, Rayan; Evanilson.

Chelsea v Bournemouth kick off time

Kick off at Stamford Bridge is set at 3pm in the UK.

Key stat

Bournemouth have proven to be a tough opponent for Chelsea following the Cherries return to the Premier League in 2022 with the Blues winning just one of the last six head-to-heads.