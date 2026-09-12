Jesus hands Glasner first Forest victory with late winner against Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest picked up their first win under Oliver Glasner at the fifth time of asking, as they beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the Premier League (PL) to register a first H2H away win in any competition since 1994.

After securing their first win of the season in Europe in midweek, Villa were looking for lift-off domestically and had an opportunity to hit the front inside seven minutes through Victor Lindelöf, who volleyed goalwards after Forest failed to clear a corner, forcing Matz Sels into a brilliant stop from point-blank range.

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Chances were at a premium throughout the first half, which was perhaps unsurprising given the measly two goals these sides had managed combined across the first three matchdays.

The home crowd’s frustrations grew yet further when Pau Torres was forced off on 25 minutes due to injury.

The contest immediately livened up within a minute of the restart, however, as Liam Delap netted his first goal for Forest.

Delap goal sequence Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/Opta by Stats Perform

The summer arrival collected the ball 25 yards out, drifted forward before unleashing a powerful strike into the bottom-left corner, leaving Zion Suzuki with no chance.

Glasner’s men were firmly on top after breaking the deadlock and came close to doubling their lead, but Dan Ndoye headed agonisingly over the bar.

It was one-way traffic with Villa on the ropes, and Delap had the ball in the back of the net for a second time after wrestling past Lindelöf and firing home, but the Englishman was found to be offside.

Unai Emery turned to his bench in an attempt to turn things around, handing debuts to Johan Manzambi and Ibrahim Mbaye.

The pair combined immediately to get the Villa fans off their seats, but Mbaye was unable to connect when sent through by the Swiss international.

Alysson goal sequence REUTERS/Tony O Brien/Opta by Stats Perform

Despite that, those changes successfully turned the momentum in the hosts’ favour, and Villa duly drew level through another substitute, Alysson, who brilliantly headed into the bottom-right corner from John McGinn’s cross - netting Villa’s first PL goal of the season.

Delap continued to pose a threat for Forest, seeing another shot from outside the box go close, and Villa - who were down to 10 men having used all of their substitutes when Ian Maatsen went off injured - were again punished for not taking heed of the warnings as the visitors netted a second late on.

Igor Jesus goal sequence REUTERS/Tony O Brien/Opta by Stats Perform

Forest substitute Igor Jesus guided the ball into the left corner, latching onto Morgan Gibbs-White’s cutback to score his first goal of the season.

Forest are therefore up and running under Glasner, who remains unbeaten in his eight games against Villa as a manager.

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Villa, meanwhile, remain in the drop zone after suffering a third successive home defeat.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)