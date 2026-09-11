Glasner says Forest focused on Villa after Spurs VAR drama

Nottingham Forest manager Oliver Glasner insists there has been no hangover from last weekend’s goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds were denied a goal after Neco Williams’ second-half effort was ruled out by VAR.

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The result extended Forest’s unbeaten Premier League run to two matches, but Glasner is still waiting for his first victory as they face Aston Villa.

“Everyone deals with these situations differently, but for me it is very easy. We spoke about it on Sunday morning, but it’s in the past now, it’s gone,” he told club media.

“The 0-0 stands, so it makes no sense to reflect on it. Now we’re looking forward to the next game against Villa; we started preparing on Tuesday and I couldn’t see anyone that was still hanging back on the decision.

“We’re feeling that we’re doing well, but we know we can do better in a few parts of the games, especially in the final third.

“We have the confidence to go to Villa Park; we know they’re a good team and they have a good manager, but we go there with the confidence to get the win.”