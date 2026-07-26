Japan icon 'King Kazu' Miura, 59, scores first competitive goal in four years

Japanese football icon Kazuyoshi Miura scored his ⁠first competitive goal in nearly four years on Saturday, finding the net ‌at the age of 59 as Fukushima United ‌thrashed Iwaki Furukawa 7-0 to ‌advance in the Emperor's Cup.

Miura, affectionately known ‌as "King Kazu", struck in the 52nd ‌minute to put Fukushima 5-0 ahead, capping a trademark run into the box ‌by meeting a teammate's cutback ⁠with a ‌first-time finish at 59 years and 149 days.

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The ​goal sparked celebrations among teammates on the pitch and the ​bench before the veteran forward was substituted three minutes later.

It was Miura's first ⁠competitive goal ​since November 2022, when he scored for Suzuka PG, now Atletico Suzuka, in a Japan Football League defeat by ‌FC Osaka.

The former Japan international is preparing for a remarkable 42nd season as a professional after extending his loan spell with third-tier Fukushima United until June 2027.

Miura joined the club from Yokohama FC in December and will remain with Fukushima after making ‌six appearances during a shortened 2026 ​campaign.

With Japan's professional leagues set to ‌switch from a spring-to-autumn schedule to an autumn-to-spring calendar, Miura will enter his 60s still playing professionally, adding another chapter to one of ⁠soccer's most enduring ⁠careers.