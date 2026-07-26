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David Alaba tipped for Casemiro reunion at Inter Miami

Austria captain David Alaba.
Austria captain David Alaba.Profimedia

Departed Real Madrid star David Alaba could be the latest former LaLiga name to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Messi's move to Florida initially triggered several of his ex-Barcelona colleagues making the move with Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba all joining up.

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However, following Busquets and Alba's retirement at the end of 2025, there has been a more Madrid feel at the club, with Rodrigo De Paul joining from Atletico Madrid and ex-Real Madrid midfield lynchpin Casemiro the latest to land.

Casemiro joined as a free agent after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following his contract expiry at Manchester United, and Alaba could now accept an offer from David Beckham.

Alaba won LaLiga together with Casemiro in Madrid back in 2022, but despite an injury impacted few years, the Austrian is looking for one more challenge before retirement.

The 34-year-old was released as a free agent in Madrid ahead of the World Cup, and he's rejected offers from the Saudi Pro League, and rumoured link to AC Milan.

Reports from Diario AS claim Alaba is currently on holiday in Florida and talks over a move to Miami are included in his plans.

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LaLigaDavid AlabaCasemiroInter MiamiReal MadridMLSFootball transfers

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