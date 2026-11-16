Jacquet calls for France to improve after Turkey scare as Zidane asks for aggression

Jacquet calls for France to improve after Turkey scare as Zidane calls for aggression

Jeremy Jacquet has called for his team to switch on as France aims to win the Nations League.

Jacquet and Liverpool teammate Bradley Barcola helped Les Bleus secure qualification for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals as Group A1 winners, after the 2-1 win over Turkey.

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Zinedine Zidane's side finished top of the group with 13 points, one ahead of Belgium, with goals from Emirhan Topcu (own goal) and Eli Junior Kroupi securing the win on Sunday night.

France survived a nervy finish after Turkey pulled one back, but held on for victory, They join the likes of England, Spain, Portugal and Belgium, who have booked their place in the next round already.

Other nations such as Greece, Netherlands, Germany, Denmark and Norway have a chance to reach the final eight with further fixtures this week.

France are chasing their second Nations League title, having previously won the competition in 2021. Speaking after the final whistle following the Turkey victory, Jacquet admitted that his side need to improve.

"The goal is to go as far as possible. If we have to face Spain in the quarterfinals, there's no problem. The first objective has been achieved. After Italy, we wanted to prove to the French public that it was just a minor mistake.

"The defensive issues? It's the first time I've played with Ibou (Konate). There are new instructions, and the automatic plays aren't quite there yet. It's a combination of things.

“The coach told us at halftime that he didn't think we were aggressive enough when we lost possession. I think we corrected that well."

"On their goal, it's not normal that he was all alone. I have my man. I don't see anyone behind him, but I see the ball in the net. These are things we need to improve."

France were dominant against Turkiye, who finished bottom of the group after losing all six of their matches. However, against top European sides they must up their performances or risk being knocked out early.