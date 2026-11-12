UEFA Nations League 2026/27: A complete guide to League A

Portugal are the reigning champions of the UEFA Nations League

With no Euros or World Cup next year for male footballers, the UEFA Nations League is here to fill the gap. England are back in League A after a stint in League B and are hoping to push on after finishing third at the 2026 World Cup.

The fifth edition of the UEFA Nations League gets underway on September 24th, 2026, bringing together 54 European nations across four divisions. League A stands at the pinnacle of the competition, featuring 16 of the continent's most formidable teams battling for continental glory.

Advertisement Advertisement

Defending champions Portugal enter the tournament aiming to retain their crown after winning the 2025 finals in a thrilling penalty shootout against European and World champions Spain.

The 2026/27 league phase features a newly extended international break, meaning teams play four matches in an intense September–October window before concluding the group phase in November.

Group A1: The Undisputed 'Group of Death'

Teams: France, Italy, Belgium, Turkey

Group A1 brings together heavyweights France, Italy, and Belgium, joined by perennial dark horses Turkey, promoted from League B.

France and Italy renew one of international football's most storied rivalries, while Belgium seeks to build off an okay World Cup where they exited in the quarter-finals.

Turkey will hope that they can cause a few problems with their young squad to disrupt the perceived hierarchy in the group.

Key fixtures:

Turkey 0-1 France (Sep 25th, 2026)

Italy 0-2 Belgium (Sep 25th, 2026)

France 1-1 Italy (Oct 2nd, 2026)

Group A2: Continental rivals reunite

Teams: Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Greece

Group A2 features the renewal of the iconic clash between Germany and the Netherlands, who meet in the Nations League phase for the second consecutive edition. Both nations are building new teams and will look to put a poor World Cup in the rearview mirror.

Serbia and newly promoted Greece complete a competitive quartet, knowing that they can spring a surprise or two with formidable home records and tactical discipline.

Key fixtures:

Netherlands 1-1 Germany (Sep 24th, 2026)

Germany 2-0 Serbia (Oct 1st, 2026)

Germany vs Netherlands (Nov 16th, 2026)

Group A3: England return to face champions

Teams: Spain, Croatia, England, Czech Republic

Having earned promotion back into League A, England face a gruelling challenge against the best team in the world: Spain, the rivals built from the regularity of matches: Croatia, and an always tough Czech Republic.

Under head coach Thomas Tuchel, the Three Lions aim to prove they belong at the top table.

Key fixtures:

England 2-3 Spain (Sep 26th, 2026)

Czech Republic 0-2 England (Sep 29th, 2026)

Croatia 0-7 England (Oct 3rd, 2026)

Group A4: Portugal begin title defence

Teams: Portugal, Denmark, Norway, Wales

Defending champions Portugal head into Group A4 pitted against Scandinavian duo Denmark and Norway, alongside Craig Bellamy’s Wales.

All eyes will be on the showdown between Portugal and Norway, featuring superstar striker Erling Haaland and one of the best players ever, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Denmark and Wales will test Portugal's tactical squad depth whilst hoping to snatch a win off the other.

Key fixtures:

Norway 3-2 Denmark (Sep 24th, 2026)

Portugal 1-0 Wales (Sep 24th, 2026)

Norway 1-2 Portugal (Sep 28th, 2026)

Tournament format and knockout progression

The top division structure ensures high stakes from matchday one to the final whistle.

Quarter-finals (March 25th–30th, 2027): The group winners and runners-up from all four League A groups advance to a two-legged quarter-final round.

Final four tournament (June 9th–13th, 2027): The four quarter-final winners meet in a single host country for the semi-finals, third-place play-off, and final.

Relegation battles: Teams finishing fourth in their groups suffer direct relegation to League B. Third-placed teams enter a two-legged promotion/relegation play-off against League B runners-up in March 2027.

Connection to Euro 2028 qualification

Beyond silverware, performance in the 2026/27 Nations League is advantageous for UEFA Euro 2028 qualification.

While primary qualification remains rooted in the traditional qualifying groups, top Nations League finishes provide guaranteed play-off safety nets for countries that fail to qualify directly. Furthermore, League A rankings influence seeding pots for upcoming tournament draws, making every point vital with regard to future standing.

FAQs

How does League A work in the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League?

League A features 16 teams divided into four groups of four. Teams play home and away games against each other, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the quarter-finals, while third-place teams head into play-offs to retain their spot in the league, and the bottom team is relegated.

Which nations are in League A Groups A1 through A4?

Group A1: France, Italy, Belgium, Turkey Group A2: Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Greece Group A3: Spain, Croatia, England, Czech Republic Group A4: Portugal, Denmark, Norway, Wales

How do teams qualify for the 2027 Nations League Finals?

The group winners and runners-up from League A contest two-legged quarter-finals in March 2027. The four winners of those ties advance to the Nations League Final Four tournament in June 2027, held in one country.

How do promotion and relegation work in League A for this season?

Fourth-placed teams in each League A group are automatically relegated to League B for the next edition. Third-placed teams play a two-legged play-off tie in March 2027 against a League B runner-up to retain their spot in League A.

Does performance in the 2026/27 Nations League affect UEFA Euro 2028 qualification?

Yes. Overall standings in the 2026/27 Nations League determine safety net entry into the Euro 2028 qualifying play-offs for teams that do not secure direct qualification through the standard group stage.

What are the key matchday dates for the 2026/27 League phase?

Matchdays 1 & 2: September 24th – September 29th, 2026

Matchdays 3 & 4: September 30th – October 6th, 2026

Matchdays 5 & 6: November 12th – November 17th, 2026

Quarter-finals & play-offs: March 25th – March 30th, 2027

Nations League Finals: June 9th – June 13th, 2027

Who won the previous edition of the UEFA Nations League?

Portugal won in 2025, defeating Spain in the final.