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Mancini insists UEFA Nations League can be 'source of pride' for Italy

Mancini insists UEFA Nations League can be 'source of pride' for Italy
Mancini insists UEFA Nations League can be 'source of pride' for ItalyRoberto Ramaccia / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Italy boss Roberto Mancini believes a place in the Nations League quarter final would be a 'source of pride.'

The Italy national team hasn’t had much to be proud of recently, missing out on three successive World Cups for the first time in their history earlier this year.

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Mancini was reappointed to turn things around for the Azzurri, and so far, thing are looking up as they sit top of their UEFA Nations League group.

Italy beat Zinedine Zidane’s France 3-1 in their most recent fixture and will be taking on Belgium on Sunday (November 15).

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game, Mancini said that progress in the tournament would be a ‘source of pride.’

"Is it worth only three points, or more? Being here and fighting for qualification in the Nations League is a source of pride," Mancini said.

"We're here and we're going for it. We can win, even though we know it won't be easy, because Belgium are a great national team.

"We'll play our game. I think Belgium are a team with good players, technical and quick. It won't be much different from the game against France.

"We start with a slight advantage, but that doesn't mean we should be satisfied. It'll be a great game against a team that only went out of the World Cup to Spain in the last minute."

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