Football Weekender #6: Spain host England in Nations League finale

Not sure which matches to watch this weekend? Flashscore's new Football Weekender newsletter chooses the best games for you: Who is in form, which matches are likely to produce the most goals, the most important derbies and rivalries, and which teams are desperate for points. Sent on Friday afternoon, ahead of every game, so you can choose which matches to focus on.

This set of Nations League fixtures will determine which countries qualify for the quarter-finals of the competition, which are due to take place next March. In many of the groups and fixtures, there’s still plenty to play for, and perhaps none more so than in the Spain vs England clash on Sunday.

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The Three Lions could end up top of League A Group 3 with a win that would also bring La Roja's record-breaking unbeaten run to an end. Elsewhere, Belgium have the chance to halt Italy's good run of form, whilst Greece, after having drawn with the Netherlands in their last meeting, will aim to go one better and earn a first-ever win against them.

In League B, Sweden host Bosnia & Herzegovina knowing that a loss would see the visitors leapfrog them into top spot in Group 4, and with 28 goals conceded between them in this edition of the Nations League, we can expect goals in the Croatia vs Czech Republic encounter in League A.

The weekend in five games

Friday, November 13th, 19:45 GMT: Netherlands vs Greece

Greece have never beaten the Netherlands in a competitive fixture and have lost six of their eight meetings to date. However, they did battle to a 2-2 draw in the last meeting between the sides in October. If they want to earn that first-ever win, then Ivan Jovanovic's side need to curtail a Netherlands attack that has already attempted 88 shots in this edition of the Nations League - the most of any country.

Saturday, November 14th, 19:45 GMT: Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina

Viktor Gyokeres is still the main man for his country, and has scored in all four of their matches in this ongoing Nations League. His goals have helped Sweden to lead Group B4 on 10 points and continue a run which has seen them unbeaten in their last 11 Nations League games. Bosnia have won two of their last three internationals, as many as in their previous 11 competitive games.

Sunday, November 15th, 19:45 GMT: Belgium vs Italy

Belgium have only won two of their 10 fixtures against Italy, but one of those was in September this year. The Azzurri have struggled to qualify for major competitions, and to that end, Roberto Mancini's side are under permanent pressure but have hit form and beat France 3-1 on Thursday. With a qualification place likely to be at stake for the winners, Belgium have to ride the momentum from their 2-1 win over Turkey if they want to pip the Italians to the post.

Sunday, November 15th, 19:45 GMT: Spain vs England

This is the match of the round, with England undoubtedly looking for revenge after their recent reverse at Wembley Stadium. The Three Lions won their last Nations League fixture on Spanish soil, and will look for a repeat in order to end La Roja's unbeaten run. The historical balance also favours England, who have four wins from eight fixtures against Spain. With both teams scoring freely, this could be an absolute classic!

Sunday, November 15th, 19:45 GMT: Croatia vs Czech Republic

In the other Group A3 match, the Czech Republic will be looking to end the phase on a positive note, though in their five previous meetings with Croatia, they’ve lost two and drawn three. They haven’t actually beaten any opponents in this Nations League edition, and with 12 goals conceded (Croatia have let in 16), this is a fixture that virtually guarantees goals.