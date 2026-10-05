Italy stay perfect after hard-fought victory over Turkey

Italy stretched their unbeaten head-to-head record against Turkey to 16 games (W12, D4) after beating them 3-1 in Bologna in the UEFA Nations League.

Playing like they had nothing to lose, Turkey started strongly, with Ozan Kabak shooting from distance and forcing a decent save from Gianluigi Donnarumma, who also had to be alert to deny Salih Ozcan and Yunus Akgun.

Advertisement Advertisement

Italy thought they had taken the lead against the run of play when Gianluca Scamacca was sent through on goal and finished past Ugurcan Cakir, but the Italian was flagged offside.

Luckily for the striker, his next attempt was not disallowed as he gave the hosts the lead, lashing home a ferocious volley off the underside of the crossbar from Giovanni Di Lorenzo cross for just his second international goal.

Match momentum Flashscore

Turkey responded well in the second half, and Aral Simsir gave Donnarumma a scare when he rounded him, but could not get a decent shot away before the goalkeeper returned to his net.

Cakir was also alert down the other end, sticking a leg out to deny Issa Doumbia from close range.

With the game finely poised, Turkey found an equaliser after the hour mark, as Zeki Celik crossed for Eren Elmali, who flicked towards the back post for Simsir to tap home his first international goal.

Just four minutes later, substitute Riccardo Calafiori then broke his international duck to put Italy swiftly back in front. Nicolo Barella’s free-kick was whipped towards the back post, and the Arsenal man rose above Elmali, who gave the set-piece away, to loop his header beyond Cakir’s reach.

Turkey pushed for an equaliser in the latter stages, and Italy had Donnarumma to thank when he parried Ozcan’s powerful strike. However, the Azzurri threatened on the counter and put the game beyond their reach through another substitute, Francesco Pio Esposito, who side-footed home Alessandro Romano’s cross.

Italy rise to second in Group A1 as a result, with their fifth win in seven home outings (L2). Meanwhile, with just two games left, Turkey remain pointless in the group and will almost certainly finish bottom and be relegated to League B.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Francesco Pio Esposito (Italy)

Match stats Flashscore

Check out the match summary with Flashscore.