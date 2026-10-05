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France vs Belgium: Confirmed team news as Zinedine Zidane hopes to extend unbeaten record

France vs Belgium: Confirmed team news as
France vs Belgium: Confirmed team news asREUTERS

France welcome Belgium to the Stade de France on Monday night as they aim to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Zinedine Zidane seeks his first victory as France boss on home soil as his unbeaten side clash with second-placed Belgium in what should be a thrilling fight for the top spot.

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Les Bleus look unstoppable in the group and are on course for another appearance in the play-offs of the Nations League.

France vs Belgium team news

Kevin De Bruyne or Youri Tielemans picked up costly yellow cards against Turkey, which rules them out for one match.

France meanwhile have Dayot Upamecano suspended whilst Kylian Mbappe is likely to be replaced by Desire Doue, Rayan Cherki, Bradley Barcola and Maghnes Akliouche.

France vs Belgium kick-off time

Both sides meet at the Stade de France at 19:45 UK time in what is the final game before the November break.

France vs Belgium predicted line-ups

France: Maignan; Kalulu, Jacquet, Lacroix, Truffert; Cherki, Da Cunha, Camavinga; Olise, Dembele, Doue

Belgium: Lammens; Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Lavia, Raskin; Lukebakio, Vanaken, Godts; De Ketelaere

Keys stats

France have won their last six meetings with Belgium and beat the Red Devils 1-0 last time out.

Belgium can leapfrog France at the top of the group with a win, but odds favour Les Bleus for the clash.

France have suffered just one defeat in an official home match over the last three years.

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